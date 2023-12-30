Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé has been linked with the move away from the French club for a while now.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and he could move on during the January transfer window. The French outfit will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer and it makes sense for them to sell him midway through the season for a reasonable price.

Real Madrid are frontrunners for his signature but journalist Loic Tanzi has now revealed that Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the 2018 World Cup winner and they have a chance of signing him.

“Liverpool wanted him when he was playing for Monaco,” L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi told talkSPORT. “[Liverpool manager Jurgen] Klopp went to see him and they were negotiating while they were on the plane. “The relationship between him, Liverpool, and Klopp is there. I think they have a chance.”

Liverpool might need to replace Mohamed Salah at the end of the season and Mbappé would be a sensational alternative. The 25-year-old is a world-class player who has already proven himself at the highest level with club and country. He could be the ideal ready-made replacement for the Egyptian international if he decides to move on in the summer.

The 31-year-old Liverpool attacker has a contract with the club until the summer of 2025 and the Reds could look to cash on him at the end of the season if he does not sign a contract extension with them. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2025.

Mbappé is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will add pace, flair and goals to the side. He has 21 goals to his name across all competitions this season.

Salah has been a fan-favourite since joining the club in 2017 and Liverpool must replace him adequately. Someone like Mbappe would be ideal for them.