Leeds United failed with a move for Nadiem Amiri during the summer transfer window.

The German midfielder was expected to join the club at the start of the season but the move collapsed eventually. Apparently, the player and his representatives went back on their word and changed their demands at the last minute.

The Championship outfit were unwilling to give in to their demands and they decided to pull out of the transfer. Amiri has remained with Bayer Leverkusen but the player has barely had any opportunities with the German club.

He needs to leave the club in order to play regularly and get his career back on track. It will be interesting to see if the attacking midfielder decides to move in January. Reports claim that he is open to an exit this month.

Leeds could certainly use more technical ability and creativity in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to resurrect their interest in the German midfielder. However, Amiri will have to be reasonable with his demands in order for any move to go through.