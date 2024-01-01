“Cannot happen again” – Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal players after defeat to Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has fired a warning to his players after the 2-1 defeat away to Fulham in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.

The Gunners put in a really flat performance that saw them drop to fourth in the Premier League table, which will be a real concern as both Liverpool and Manchester City have games in hand over their title rivals.

It’s now back-to-back league defeats for Arsenal, who were pretty unlucky to lose 2-0 at home to West Ham a few days before their trip to Fulham, which was a very different kind of performance.

While Arsenal played well and would have won the West Ham game nine times out of ten, they didn’t deserve anything against Fulham and Arteta has made it clear that this kind of display can’t happen again.

“We certainly need a reset after today because that’s going to be in our tummy for a few days,” Arteta said after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“The game against West Ham felt very different because you can move on, it can happen. What happened today cannot happen again.”

Arsenal fans will hope the Spanish tactician gets a reaction out of his players, as this recent dip in form really is a concern, with the team lacking spark in attack in particular, with the goals drying up for the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.