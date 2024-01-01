Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu was singled out as someone who struggled in the game against Fulham yesterday, with Jamie Redknapp taking aim at the way he looked so out of place in a new role in midfield.

The Japan international has mostly had a good season for the Gunners when he’s been fit and available, but he wasn’t at his best yesterday in the 2-1 loss away to Fulham as he seemed to get in the way and hamper the other midfielders in Mikel Arteta’s line up.

See below for Redknapp’s analysis, with the Sky Sports pundit rather amusingly describing Tomiyasu as looking like a fish up a tree, though he acknowledged it wasn’t all his own fault as he was being asked to fill in in an unfamiliar role…

"What's Havertz bringing to the team at the moment?" Should Arsenal sign a striker? ?? pic.twitter.com/0acg9ZFoks — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 31, 2023

Arsenal had a bad day at the office overall, with Fulham deserving to take all three points, in sharp contrast to the game against West Ham a few days earlier, when it was generally accepted that Arteta’s side got a bit unlucky with a lot of missed opportunities.

This was a worrying performance, however, and AFC have to improve quickly if they are to stay in the title race.