Liverpool have decided to bring Fabio Carvalho back to the club from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old struggled for regular game time at the German club and Liverpool have chosen to terminate his loan deal with the Bundesliga outfit. Carvalho is now expected to go out on loan once again.

The versatile attacker does not have a future at Liverpool but he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development. A loan move would be ideal for him.

As per Sky Sports, Leicester City are hoping to sign him this month. The Foxes could use more depth in the attack and Carvalho would be a superb addition. He will add technical ability, flair and goals to their attack.

The 21-year-old was regarded as one of the finest young talents in the country when he was at Fulham. He will want to get back to that level once again. A move to the Championship could see him regain his form and confidence.

Carvalho is versatile enough to operate in the number ten role as well as a winger. He could prove to be an asset for the Foxes and he has the quality to make an immediate impact for them.

They will look to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season and Carvalho could be a key player for them during the second half of the campaign.

As for the player, if he manages to impress in the Championship, he might be able to secure a permanent move away from Liverpool at the end of the season.