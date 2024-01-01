Jurgen Klopp praises Eddie Howe ahead of Anfield clash

The German manager has praised Eddie Howe ahead of their Premier League showdown on Monday night.

After Arsenal’s capitulation in their two Premier League games last week, the Merseyside club now have an opportunity to pull away at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome a stuttering Newcastle team to Anfield on Monday as they look to start the New Year with a bang.

Newcastle have lost four of their last five games in the league as they drop down to ninth in the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Chelsea.

Despite their poor run of form, the Liverpool manager won’t underestimate his opposition as he backed them to ‘strike back’ in his programme notes.

“Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle is a team that is well organised and difficult to break down while at the same time carrying a threat in attack.” He said via the Chronicle Live.

“They are also a side that will want to strike back after a disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest.

“For all those reasons and many more they will be a dangerous opponent.”

Although he is available for Monday’s clash, Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for potentially a month as he travels with Egypt to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.