Newcastle United are keen on improving their attacking options with the signing of Serhou Guirassy.

The Stuttgart striker has been in spectacular form this season and he has 19 goals to his name across all competitions. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently and Newcastle are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

However, the player would demand wages of around £83,000 a week. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to pay up.

They need a reliable striker to lead the line for them and Guirassy would be an upgrade on players like Callum Wilson. The 27-year-old striker has been one of the best goalscorers in Europe this season.

Newcastle certainly have the finances to meet his wage demands. It will be interesting to see if they decide to trigger his release clause and offer him a lucrative contract this month. The player has a €15 million release clause in his contract and he could be signed for a bargain.