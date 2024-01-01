Piers Morgan has slammed Arsenal and pointed out Mikel Arteta’s mistake

Piers Morgan has slammed Arsenal after their 2-1 defeat against Fulham on New Years’ Ever and called their performance “inexplicably dreadful performance”.
Arsenal’s season has taken a turn for the worse with the Gunners winning just once in their last five games. Defeats against West Ham and Fulham in their last two games have received criticism for their poor finishing, weak mentality and physicality issues.
Morgan claimed Arsenal are missing former player Granit Xhaka and believes Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title are already over.
He wrote on social media:
“Arsenal are being bullied by teams who’ve realised our midfield/attack is very skillful, but physically weak.
“We need more muscle. I miss Xhaka. Arsenal look a pale imitation of last year’s swaggering team. Depressing to watch.
“Another inexplicably dreadful performance. You can’t lose to Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham in the space of 3 weeks and expect to win the Premier League. It’s over before we even get to 2024.
“Unfortunately, it’s the mentality of our players in the past 3 weeks which has made it clear we’re not ready to win the League.
“Champions don’t get so comprehensively outplayed in every department by West Ham and Fulham.” And Arteta admitted after the match that it was Arsenal’s “worst game of the season”, warning his players that they will be “nowhere near” the title if they continue to play like that.”
Mikel Arteta admitted that his team’s form is suffering and called their defeat against Fulham the worst performance of the season.
He told BBC Sport: “Today was our worst game of the season. The pace, the purpose we have in attack, defensively we were second best, we could not dominate and had issues because of that.
“We didn’t do enough with that [possession] – not enough purpose speed or threat. We were sloppy with the ball. It wasn’t good enough. We didn’t deserve to win. When you have opportunities to go top of league on 31 December and now end up with really bad feeling that is football.
“The lines are really thin. If we play like we played in the other 19 games we will be up there [in the league at the end of the season]. If we play like today we will be nowhere near. Today was a really difficult day to swallow.”
Just before Christmas, Arsenal were sitting top of the league but recent results have completely turned around the situation. They are now fourth behind Liverpoo, Aston Villa and Manchester City.
Is it only Xhaka? Arteta has completely destroyed Arsenal! Aubameyang never seize to be among the top two leading goal scorers at any league, every year, for the last 10 years in a row. Arteta killed him. Ozil was the best defence splitter anyone has seen in the last 12 years, Arteta pushed him out; did you see what Mavroponas did to us? Can you remember when Arsene Wenger introduced him as an 18/19 years old wonder kid in defence against Man United? Arteta, as usual killed him. Have you noticed the poor performances of Newcastle without Willock? – another victim of Arteta’s sledge hammer. Martinez went on to win World Cup irrespective of how Arteta pushed him out, today he’s topping Arsenal in the league. The Leno he used as the reason to sell him has also been
thrown out. Their respective clubs defeated Arsenal this season! The list is endless. But the worst is about to happen: Nketiah, England U21 record goal scorer is about to be sold; Nelson, Smith Rowe, Partey! – who, before Rice came, Arteta hardly win any game without him is also among!! Who did Arteta get? Jorginho, Havertz, who are part of Chelsea’s problems; I told people that Odegaard is a mere average player and they’re arguing. Zidane never started him once! Perharps that was why he won league titles and back to back Champions league while we’ve not done that at Arsenal. Norway is fumbling with him in the central midfield despite the presence of Haaland and the other La Liga based striker.
Trossard that hardly get a look at, in Belgium squad was what Arteta went and bought!
He mistakenly started Smith Rowe in his natural attacking midfield position two months ago against Sheffield United, because of the fact that his anoited Odegaard was just coming back from injury, we scored five against them, Nketiah scored hat trick. Since then, Arteta craftily push him out, citing fictitious injury, so that he’ll not come and ‘destroy the peace existing between him and the duo of Odegaard and Havertz ‘ in the central and attacking midfield! Okay, as he came back from the so called injury, has he started him again? Or even give him a sizable chance from the bench? He only brings him in the 88th munites or sometimes, none!!
Except if Arteta is sacked for the likes of Silva, Arsenal is not going anywhere.