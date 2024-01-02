Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Arsenal’s stance on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this January amid doubts over his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Arsenal this season, with summer signing David Raya firmly establishing himself as Mikel Arteta’s new number one in goal, and it unsurprisingly now looks like the Gunners could consider big offers to let their former first-choice ‘keeper leave this winter.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that there have not been any big offers for Ramsdale so far, but if someone were to come in with the right amount of money it could change his situation, as clubs tend to be willing to consider tempting proposals for backup players.

“There have been further reports about Aaron Ramsdale and a possible departure if a big offer comes in. It’s certainly the case that a big offer can always persuade clubs to sell players, especially if they’re not starters like Ramsdale,” Romano said.

“But as of now, there is no big proposal on the table, the situation is still quiet. In case they will receive a big proposal, the situation could change.”

Arsenal fans will have mixed feelings about this, as Ramsdale had been something of a fan-favourite at the club, with the signing of Raya coming as a bit of a surprise as the former Sheffield United man hadn’t obviously done a lot wrong with his performances in recent times.

Raya also hasn’t been entirely convincing since becoming number one at Arsenal, so it could be risky to potentially let the better ‘keeper in Ramsdale leave this month.