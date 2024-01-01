Big offer would tempt Arsenal to let star seal transfer away this January

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could reportedly leave for a big offer in this January’s transfer window.

The England international has had to make do with dropping to the bench for most of this season, with summer signing David Raya now the club’s clear number one after joining from Brentford in the summer.

Some may feel this is harsh on Ramsdale, with Raya not entirely convincing since replacing him in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up, but it doesn’t look like something that’s going to change any time soon.

So it’s not too surprising to see the Telegraph reporting that a big offer could tempt Arsenal to sell Ramsdale this January, though it’s not yet clear if there’s any particularly concrete interest from anyone.

Ramsdale is surely good enough to start for a number of Premier League clubs, but it’s not often we see number one ‘keepers signed during January, so this one might end up having to wait until the summer.

Over the course of a long campaign, the Gunners might also fancy having Ramsdale around as a backup option in case Raya gets injured or suspended at any point, as they’d really suffer a drop in quality if they had to look to any of the other ‘keepers on their books.