Newcastle told they can sign title-winner for £5m loan fee

According to reports, for Newcastle United to sign Kalvin Phillips for the rest of the season, they will need to pay a £5 million loan fee.

Manchester City are looking to offload the England international star after manager Pep Guardiola considers him surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips joined Guardiola’s team 18 months ago from Leeds United but the midfielder has mostly spent his time at the club warming the bench.

The 28-year old midfielder has been linked to move with Arsenal, Liverpool, PSG and Newcastle United.

The I Newspaper claims that if any club wants to sign Phillips this month, City will want a £5 million loan fee. The Manchester giants will also probably add an obligation to buy clause worth about £40 million.

While most teams would find it difficult to pay that transfer fee for his permanent signing, Newcastle may find a £5 million price for Phillips good for the rest of the season.

Given the severe injury issues the Magpies are now facing in the Premier League, Newcastle is aware that Phillips would provide much-needed talent and depth to the midfield, which they are severely lacking at the moment.

With FFP rules requiring the Magpies to be careful with their spending in the transfer window this month, Newcastle is aware that the loan market will be their best friend in January.

Phillips will be a fantastic signing for Newcastle this month with the midfielder having Premier League experience and the talent and quality to prove himself at the top level.