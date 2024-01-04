Wolves winger Pedro Neto has been talked up as an ideal signing for Arsenal, even if a move looks difficult for this January’s transfer window.

That’s the view of Fabrizio Romano has he discussed the latest Neto to Arsenal transfer rumours with CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his exclusive column in the Daily Briefing.

The Portugal international has been a joy to watch for Wolves in recent times, and Romano feels he’s an underrated player in the Premier League, and one who could be the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have had some issues in attack recently, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli not looking quite as dangerous as they did for so much of last season, while Bukayo Saka has had to play a lot of football for one so young, and may be in danger of burnout.

There’s surely room for someone like Neto to come in, but Romano has cautioned that, although the Gunners have liked the player for some time, it might be one that is more possible for the summer than for this winter.

“Arsenal are being linked again with Pedro Neto, and it’s hardly surprising after his fine form for Wolves, while it’s also clear the Gunners are not quite clicking in attack at the moment,” Romano said.

“Still, I think this is a difficult one for January, so it could be one for the summer. Neto was already on Arsenal’s radar years ago, he’s always been appreciated but there are also other clubs interested, so nothing is guaranteed.

“Personally, I think Neto is a very, very good player, underrated at some points. He’d be a perfect fit for Arsenal, in my view. Let’s see how the situation will evolve in the next few months.”