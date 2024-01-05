Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move away from the club and Arsenal are thought to be keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from A Bola via SportWitness, Arsenal are best-placed to sign the defender and there have been rumours of an English club putting together an offer to sign the Portuguese international.

An unnamed English club is formulating an offer of around €40 million plus €20 million in bonuses to sign the 22-year-old. While the report does not mention whether the club in question is Arsenal, they do claim that the Gunners are the most likely candidates.

Arsenal could certainly use a quality young central defender like Inacio and he would be a superb long-term investment for them. The Sporting CP defender is highly rated around Europe and he has the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League defender.

The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the left sided central defender as well as the left back. He could be the ideal long-term partner for William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.

The Portuguese international is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Mikel Arteta could help him develop further and fulfil his potential in the coming seasons. The Spanish manager has done well to nurture talented young players at Arsenal and he could play a key role in the 22-year-old’s development.

Inacio has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are prepared to accept the rumoured offer when it arrives.