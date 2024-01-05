AS Roma make loan move to sign West Ham first-team ace

Italian giants AS Roma and AC Milan have made a move to sign West Ham United star Nayef Aguerd in this transfer window.

Several West Ham players have been linked with a move away from the club. Said Benrahma and Thilo Kehrer will be the other players heading to the exit door at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are prepared to sell the Roma and Milan target for £30 million.

West Ham selling Aguerd would not be surprising at all as David Moyes has to raise money in order to recruit any new players this month.

Since joining the Hammers, the 27-year-old has made some impressive appearances, but overall, he has not lived up to the expectations.

Despite his inconsistent play this season, it seems that AC Milan and Roma are still eager to sign him.

The Italian clubs want Aguerd on loan this month but the Premier League club would prefer him leaving permanently.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the future of the Moroccan star in his Daily Briefing blog:

“Saudi interest in West Ham star remains, but it’s not straightforward. There was already interest at the end of the summer, the beginning of September, but West Ham said no. There is interest from Saudi again, but for West Ham the only way for this to happen is if it’s a permanent transfer, and if they can find a replacement. Milan and Roma have also been interested in Aguerd and showed an interest in recent weeks over a loan deal, but West Ham said no, it’s only a permanent transfer or nothing. Aguerd is very happy in the Premier League, it’s not about money, but he’s very happy playing at this competitive level, and so this is why he is not desperate for a move to Saudi, even if the interest is there.”

Aguerd was signed by Moyes in a £27 million move. West Ham should sell Aguerd without a second thought if they receive a bid of at least £30 million.