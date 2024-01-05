Boost for Premier League clubs as Juventus pull out of race for Manchester City midfielder

Juventus have pulled out of the transfer race for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Italian giants are in need of a midfielder and were strongly linked with the 28-year-old. However, according to The Sun, Juventus are no longer in contention as they cannot sign him due to financial constraints.

This comes as a boost for Premier League clubs, including Spurs, who are in pursuit of the out of favour City star.

The Lilywhites’ current options are limited at the moment. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are expected to be unavailable in January due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the star attacking midfielder, James Maddison, has been out of action since November due to an ankle injury and has been in recovery.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has not been part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans, mainly featured as a substitute this season. The Danish international is linked with a move away from North London.

Spurs are actively seeking to bolster their midfield, and Phillips is a name that has been linked. As per a recent report, Spurs believe he would the perfect midfield partner for James Maddison.

Another report claimed that Spurs will be facing ‘massive competition’ to sign him with a number of Premier League clubs said to be interested in signing him including Newcastle, and Liverpool.

The report from The Sun, also mentions Crystal Palace and Fulham as two other Premier League clubs showing keen admiration for the midfielder.