Chelsea are ready to spend €60 million to sign world class defender

According to reports, Chelsea are prepared to spend €60 million to sign Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni.

According to a report by Italian outlet TV Play, Chelsea are in the market to sign a centre-back and they are keen to sign Bastoni from Italian giants Inter Milan.

The 24-year old is one of the best players in Serie A and has been a consistent performer for Inter for a long time.

The Italian defender took his time to establish himself in the game but after making it to Inter’s first team, he has never looked back and done better every season for his club and country.

In the last few years, the 24-year-old has been a key player in Italy’s victory in the UEFA European Championship and Inter Milan’s Serie A title win.

Bastoni has made 183 appearances for Inter Milan so far, with 14 assists and three goals.

The defender’s brilliant form has also caught the eye of Carlo Ancelotti who want to sign him for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are Chelsea’s biggest threat to sign Bastoni.

Chelsea’s interest in Bastoni is serious as the Premier League club is about to lose Thiago Silva in the summer. The Brazilian defender has entered the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are ready to let him go and replace him with a world class defender.

Even though Inter Milan would like not to lose such a key player in Bastoni, they are facing financial difficulties that might force them to part ways with the defender.

The Serie A powerhouses are prepared to approve his departure, and they will probably be swayed by Chelsea’s proposed €60 million offer.