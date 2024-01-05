The Leeds manager reportedly wanted the loan deal for Djed Spence cut short after he was left unimpressed by the player’s attitude.

The English defender arrived at Elland Road in the summer after completing a season-long loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old was also joined by fellow Spurs defender Joe Rodon but they both have had varying success at the Championship club.

While the Welsh defender thrived under Daniel Farke, Spence failed to break into the starting eleven which reportedly led to a confrontation between the two after the Birmingham City win.

According to LUFCFANZONE via MOT Leeds News, the German manager reportedly requested for the loan deal to be terminated after the incident as he was ‘not happy with the 23 year olds attitude’.

When questioned about the termination of the loan deal, Farke stated that ‘nothing major has happened’.

“We wanted to take the impressions of the festive period into account. We came to the conclusion that we would end the loan of Djed. We are grateful for his time there. We wish him all the best.” He said via Leeds Live.

The German boss will now turn his attention to his side’s FA Cup clash with Peterborough this weekend.