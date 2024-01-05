Liverpool midfield Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old Spanish international midfielder is reportedly a target for clubs like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad as per Fichajes.

Thiago’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2024 and he is eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs now. It will be interesting to see if the midfielder decides to leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season.

His time at Anfield has been plagued with injuries and the midfielder is yet to make a single appearance for Liverpool across all competitions this season. While there is no doubt that his performances have been top-notch when he is available, Liverpool will need more reliable options in terms of fitness and availability.

Meanwhile, the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Real Sociedad could certainly use more depth in the middle of the park and signing a world-class player like Thiago could prove to be a masterstroke for them, especially on a free transfer.

The £200k-a-week Liverpool star has the quality and the experience to improve most teams in the world if he can stay fit. He is set to return to action soon and it remains to be seen whether he can help the Reds fight for the Premier League title and win the competition before moving on.

A move back to his homeland could be a tempting proposition for the player at this stage of his career.