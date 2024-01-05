The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United is also having an immediate effect in terms of transfer strategy.

Following the farewell of Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund on loan – with the German club also considering a permanent move in the summer – the Red Devils want to focus on the signing of a new defender.

Antonio Silva is certainly among the names on the list, but he is unlikely to leave Benfica during this transfer window.

The Portuguese club are not willing to negotiating the price, always referring to the €100m release clause in his contract, and PSG are well informed about him to the point where they could make concrete steps towards a transfer in the summer.

United’s actual target at this precise moment is Jean-Clair Todibo, and Nice have already set his price tag at a reasonable €50/60m.

Despite some rumours, Chelsea are not to be considered fully in the race, having no intention of spending to excess during this window – especially in light of a possible attempt to buy Victor Osimhen in the summer.

There are no talks ongoing between Nice and Tottenham either, as the north Londoners consider the price of the centre-back too high.

Therefore, Man United have a clear path to convince the French club – owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe – to let him go.

After their initial approach to gather preliminary info, United are now ready to officially open negotiations.