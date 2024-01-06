Exclusive: “Key part of their project” – PSG “like” Bruno Guimaraes says Romano

Newcastle United continue to improve under Eddie Howe’s diligent guidance, with players such as Bruno Guimaraes a key component in the way that Howe wants his team to play.

Hard-working and skilful, Bruno has shown ever since joining the club that he is as important to the team defensively as he is when prompting, probing and setting up Newcastle’s forays into the opposition box.

The Brazilian did recently sign a new deal with the Magpies, but importantly it’s also believed that it included a £100m release clause.

ESPN note that Paris Saint-Germain have made the midfielder their top target, or ‘Plan A’, for the current transfer window, though Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund will undoubtedly be keen to keep hold of one of Newcastle’s best players.

If the French giants meet the release clause, however, there is little that they can do other than hope that Bruno decides that playing in Paris isn’t for him.

“I’m not aware of anything on a deal with PSG for Bruno Guimaraes now,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Newcastle want Bruno to be a key part of their project of course. PSG like Bruno for sure but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation so far.

“In case it changes, I will update but at this stage it’s very quiet.”

From the player’s own point of view, there have been no soundbites from him or his representatives suggesting that he sees his immediate future elsewhere.

That’s likely to come as some comfort to the Toon Army who will be aware that unless the Magpies start winning trophies soon, players such as Bruno and others will likely seek their fortune away from St. James’ Park.