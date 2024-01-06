Mauricio Pochettino praised his striker after their FA Cup win but insisted that he needs to keep improving.

Chelsea registered a 4-0 win against Preston at Stamford Bridge to secure passage to the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

It took the Blues until the second half to finally find the breakthrough with Armando Broja giving them the lead shortly after the break.

His finish was quickly followed by Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva goals before Enzo Fernades scored a fourth late on.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino praised Broja’s performance but insisted that he needs to improve and ‘step up’.

‘It was really important for him,’ he said via the Daily Mail.

‘I need to be honest, he needs to use this type of game to score and to feel the net and to improve. Improve not only in his fitness but his body language also.

‘He needs to step up and to go forward and to move. He needs to smile more and be more positive.’

Broja stepped in to replace Nicolas Jackson who is currently on international duty at AFCON and will likely start in their upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final.