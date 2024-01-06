(Videos) Three goals in 11 minutes for Chelsea set to send Blues into FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have taken the lead against Preston North End during Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being the tie’s clear favourites, the Blues had struggled to break down Ryan Lowe’s Championship side.

Going into the halftime break all square at 0-0, Chelsea’s squad would have been expecting a tough team talk from manager Mauricio Pochettino.

More Stories / Latest News
EXCL: What my transfer windows are really like, Dybala’s price, Mbappe’s decision, Mourinho and Brazil, Bruno PSG truth and more
Man United target with three goals open to leaving European giants in January
“Criminal from Poch” – Chelsea journalist fuming with Blues’ first-half performance vs. PNE

And whatever the Argentine said worked because just 13 minutes after the break, striker Armando Broja got on the end of a cross and glanced a brilliant header home.

And things got even better for the home team after Thiago Silva added a second just 12 minutes later with Raheem Sterling converting a free kick moments after that.

An emphatic 11 minutes from Pochettino’s men has put them within touching distance of the competition’s Fourth Round.

More Stories Armando Broja Raheem Sterling Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.