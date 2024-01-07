French journalist says Chelsea and Man United continue to monitor France international with two caps

The future of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will be decided in 2024 as several clubs continue to monitor the France international.

The 24-year-old has become a key player for Nice, who are having a very good season in France, sitting second in the Ligue 1 standings.

The French outfit will not want to lose any of their major stars in January as a result but a move will likely happen during the summer transfer window.

According to RMC reporter Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan continue to monitor Todibo’s situation and the race is expected to heat up over the coming months.

Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan are monitoring defender Jean-Clair Todibo. OGC Nice hopes to keep him in January, but his track is one to watch in the next few months.

Todibo has been a mainstay in Nice’s starting 11 this season, playing all 14 games he has been available for. The French star also earned two caps for the national team in 2023 and given the talent available to Didier Deschamps, this is a big achievement.

Out of all the clubs linked to the Nice star, Man United need the 24-year-old’s services the most as Erik ten Hag doesn’t have very strong options in that position, while the future of Raphael Varane is still uncertain.

It will be a tough battle for the Manchester club to sign Todibo as clubs with Champions League football next season will likely be top of the defender’s list of options but Ten Hag will have hope.