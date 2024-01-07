Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly feeling that his career is in danger at the moment as he desperately hopes for a loan move back to his former club Borussia Dortmund to go through.

The England international has completely fallen out of favour under Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag this season, and a move away from Old Trafford is now surely his only hope to get his career back on track, and it seems like the player himself is well aware of this.

See below for an update from Sky Sports as they discuss the latest on the situation with Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger…

?? 'He sees his career in danger!' Sky Germany's Patrick Berger provides the latest update on Jadon Sancho's proposed loan move to Borussia Dortmund ? pic.twitter.com/2NmrCDJuCm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 7, 2024

It seems Sancho’s return to Dortmund has not quite been given the green light just yet, with United perhaps keen to avoid looking like they’ve made too big a loss on this deal after the significant fee they paid to sign the former Manchester City youngster back in 2021.

Sancho looked hugely promising during his previous spell with Dortmund and a move back there looks like a good idea for him at this stage, with the 23-year-old clearly seeming to take this particular turning point in his career very seriously.