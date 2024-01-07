(Video) Ben White decks Liverpool rival after Arsenal defender left red-faced by brutal skill

Curtis Jones provoked a frustrated reaction from Ben White during Sunday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round tie at the Emirates between Arsenal and Liverpool.

The two Premier League title challengers are both hoping to progress to the competition’s Fourth Round as the pair eye another campaign of silverware.

And although many fans expected Liverpool to come away from today’s game victorious, it has been Mikel Arteta’s Gunners who have been the more dominant side.

Unlucky not to have gone into the half-time break one-nil to the good, the home team may end up regretting their missed chances.

And in line with the exciting contest, both sets of players have put in their fair share of challenges.

One moment in particular saw Liverpool’s Jones use his technique and skill to beat opposition full-back White.

However, determined not to be left red-faced and embarrassed, White pushed Liverpool’s number 17 straight to the deck.

Check the clip out below.

