As Felipe Anderson’s contract approaches its expiration at the end of the season, several clubs, including Aston Villa and Fulham, are reportedly considering the player as a potential target.

According to Calciomercato.it, Aston Villa and Fulham are identified as the ‘toughest competition’ among the clubs expressing interest in Felipe Anderson in the Premier League.

Aston Villa and Fulham are closely monitoring Felipe Anderson’s situation, while Lazio is making efforts to secure a contract extension for the forward. Given his previous experience at West Ham, the winger would likely adapt quickly to life at Villa Park or Craven Cottage, having a solid understanding of the expectations in Premier League football.

Both Aston Villa and Fulham should be mindful of Juventus, as the Serie A giants have reportedly initiated more than ‘one direct contact’ with Felipe Anderson’s entourage in recent times.

Felipe Anderson’s future will hinge on his personal vision, given his current significance in Lazio’s plans under Maurizio Sarri. While he remains an integral part of the squad, the allure of a significant move for the 30-year-old might be tempting, especially if Aston Villa or Fulham present an appealing contract offer.

The Brazilian would be a decent addition to the Villans squad as he would add Premier League experience, and he loves front foot football.