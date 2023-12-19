West Ham lose out again on former player with 12 goals and 23 assists in 73 games

As West Ham prepare for their Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool, they’ve been hit by the news that despite having a significant sell-on clause on a former player of theirs, the east Londoners are not going to benefit financially.

Though the Hammers appeared to hit the jackpot in monetary terms when they sold Declan Rice, enabling them to buy four players that have arguably improved their fortunes immeasurably, they are almost certainly going to lose out if Felipe Anderson moves from Lazio.

According to La Repubblica (h/t Claret and Hugh), Juventus are keen to sign the player next summer when he becomes a free agent.

It’s said that the club are considering offering him a £3.5m annual contract, which he’ll clearly find difficult to turn down.

What that means is that the player West Ham signed for £36m, and who they sold for just €3m per Goal, won’t be earning them any extra revenue because the sell-on clause is irrelevant if Anderson becomes a free transfer.

Anderson managed 12 goals and 23 assists during his 73 games for the club and never really came close to justifying the outlay.

He’s part of a past at the club that has long since gone, and perhaps the paltry fee that might’ve been coming the Hammers way can be done without in any case.