Exclusive: Manchester City transfer target’s contract talks may be on hold for now, says expert

Manchester City have been linked with an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, and Fabrizio Romano has responded to those transfer rumours in his latest Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for today’s piece, Romano explained that nothing will happen for Kimmich this January, with the Germany international’s new contract talks also perhaps set to be put on the backburner due to the fact that clubs are focusing on signings for the January transfer window.

Romano didn’t directly respond to the specific Kimmich to City links, but one imagines there will be top clubs like this keeping a close eye on him if he approaches the end of this season without renewing with his current club.

The 28-year-old has had a fine career at Bayern, but his current contract at the Allianz Arena is expiring in 2025, meaning we could perhaps see him move for below market value in the summer, or else on a free transfer in 2025 if nothing else can be sorted by then.

“There have been stories about Manchester City as Joshua Kimmich nears the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich, but what I can say is he is 100% staying at Bayern in January,” Romano said.

“All clubs are now busy with transfers for January rather than contract extensions, so we will see in the next months… but in January nothing will happen for Kimmich.”