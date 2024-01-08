Agreement close: Man United star looks increasingly likely to seal loan transfer to Euro giants

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri reportedly looks close to clinching a loan transfer to Sevilla rather than Everton.

Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside yesterday about Everton trying to hijack Sevilla’s move for the 20-year-old, but it now seems that Sevilla are increasingly expected to win the race for his signature.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, with Man Utd and Sevilla seemingly edging closer to an agreement, which was what was required after the player gave the La Liga side his green light, as reported yesterday by Romano.

United fans will hope this temporary move can prove beneficial for Mejbri, who has long looked like an exciting prospect for the future, but who has found first-team football hard to come by at Old Trafford.

Hannibal Mejbri looks set to join Sevilla on loan
Mejbri should get the chance to play more at Sevilla and that could prove a valuable experience for him, perhaps meaning he can come back to United a better player next season.

Meanwhile, Everton may have to look elsewhere for midfield signings, while there’s also been worrying news from a Toffees perspective as Arsenal look to be intensifying talks to sign Amadou Onana.

