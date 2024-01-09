Andre Onana has prioritised Man United over AFCON with latest decision

Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana has prioritised the Manchester club over representing Cameroon at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations with his latest decision.

The tournament kicks off in the Ivory Coast on Saturday, with Cameroon scheduled to play their first game of the competition against Guinea on Monday.

Onana has negotiated a late arrival in the Ivory Coast as the goalkeeper wanted to play in Man United’s 2-0 win at Wigan on Monday night in the FA Cup and is set to face Tottenham on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had planned to head straight to the airport after the Spurs clash and fly to Ivory Coast in time to play in Cameroon’s first game but according to i, Onana has made the decision not to feature against Guinea.

Onana has had problems with the Cameroon FA after he retired from international football in light of him being sent home from the 2022 World Cup following a fall-out with his manager and Eto’o over his willingness to play out from the back.

The Man United star decided to return following pressure from the Cameroonian president but it seems that the 27-year-old is prioritising his club in this situation.

A group-stage exit for Cameroon would ensure Onana does not miss a single minute for Man United in January, with the Red Devils’ next fixture not being played until 27 January.