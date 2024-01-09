Chelsea star signs new two-year deal but includes a release clause

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen has reportedly signed a new contract with the club before leaving for his loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Dutch defender hasn’t played regularly for Chelsea in his career so far, though he’s shown signs of real promise during spells on loan away from Stamford Bridge, so it will be interesting to see if he can once again take the chance to impress with his upcoming stint at Dortmund.

See below for the latest details on Maatsen’s situation from Fabrizio Romano, who says the 21-year-old has extended his Chelsea deal until 2027, but with the inclusion of a release clause as well…

Chelsea already have options like Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella at left-back, so it’s not too surprising it’s been difficult for Maatsen to see much playing time.

Dortmund will be happy to have landed this promising young talent, however, and it seems like a good opportunity for him to get the playing time he needs at this stage of his career.

