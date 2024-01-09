European giants attempting to hijack Tottenham transfer by tabling €30m bid for 21-year-old star

Tottenham will be worried on Tuesday night as Bayern Munich have tabled a bid for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

The Premier League club looked on course to bring the 21-year-old star to North London this month but the German club’s arrival on the scene will make them worried as it is now down to the player to decide where he will play next, reports Sky Sports.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have had bids accepted by Genoa: Tottenham have offered €25m plus €5m and Djed Spence on loan, while Bayern have bid more than €30m.

A decision is expected from Dragusin soon and should he choose Bayern, Spurs will frustratingly have to go back to the drawing board.

BREAKING: Bayern Munich have submitted an acceptable offer to Genoa for defender Radu Dragusin ? The decision over who to join between Bayern and Tottenham now rests with the player ????????? pic.twitter.com/viPlBY7HZm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 9, 2024

Ange Postecoglou needs another centre-back and that need grew further recently as Ben Davies picked up an injury against Burnley in the FA Cup.

The North London club will likely have alternatives on their list should they miss out on Dragusin but that will take longer than expected, and Postecoglou would have liked to have had the Genoa star in his squad as soon as possible.