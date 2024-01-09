European giants attempting to hijack Tottenham transfer by tabling €30m bid for 21-year-old star

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham will be worried on Tuesday night as Bayern Munich have tabled a bid for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

The Premier League club looked on course to bring the 21-year-old star to North London this month but the German club’s arrival on the scene will make them worried as it is now down to the player to decide where he will play next, reports Sky Sports.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have had bids accepted by Genoa: Tottenham have offered €25m plus €5m and Djed Spence on loan, while Bayern have bid more than €30m.

A decision is expected from Dragusin soon and should he choose Bayern, Spurs will frustratingly have to go back to the drawing board.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea fans left shocked as summer signing produces miss-of-the-season contender in EFL Cup clash
Video: Middlesbrough stun Chelsea in semi-final and Blues fans will be annoyed by how easy the goal came
Ian Wright believes Manchester United star is a ‘shadow’ of himself

Ange Postecoglou needs another centre-back and that need grew further recently as Ben Davies picked up an injury against Burnley in the FA Cup.

The North London club will likely have alternatives on their list should they miss out on Dragusin but that will take longer than expected, and Postecoglou would have liked to have had the Genoa star in his squad as soon as possible.

More Stories Radu Dragusin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.