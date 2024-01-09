Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss up to five games with latest injury

Liverpool were dealt a blow on Tuesday when it was revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold would miss a “few weeks” of action due to an injury he picked up against Arsenal.

“Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game so he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover,” said Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders during his press conference on Tuesday via the BBC.

“He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let’s see after that.”

This is a major blow for the Reds as the right-back has been exceptional this season and has been a key part of the Merseyside club’s success during the campaign.

If all goes to plan, Liverpool will hope to have Alexander-Arnold back for the Reds’ Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates on February 4.

In the meantime, the defender will likely miss the following matches:

Fulham (H) – League Cup – Wednesday, Jan 10

– League Cup – Wednesday, Jan 10 Bournemouth (A) – Premier League – Sunday, Jan 21

– Premier League – Sunday, Jan 21 Fulham (A) – League Cup – Wednesday, Jan 24

– League Cup – Wednesday, Jan 24 Norwich/Bristol Rovers (H) – FA Cup – Jan 27/28 (TBD)

– FA Cup – Jan 27/28 (TBD) Chelsea (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, Jan 31

Jurgen Klopp’s men compete in three competitions across this timeframe and with several other major stars absent, Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to return with the Reds still in contention to win all three.