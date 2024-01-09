Medical booked as Brighton look set to pull off another sensational signing for just $10m

Premier League side Brighton look set to strike another bargain deal as the Seagulls are set to acquire the services of Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco for just $10m.

According to The Athletic, the Argentina star is set to undergo a medical in his home country this week and will join Brighton on a four-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

Brighton have enjoyed considerable recruitment success in South America in recent years, signing Moises Caicedo from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle and Alexis Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors.

Both players have moved on for huge transfer fees and history could repeat itself with Barco.

Barco has caught the attention of a lot of die-hard football fans since making his debut for Boca Juniors in 2021. The youngster has gone on to play 35 times for the Argentina giants and played a role in the club reaching their first Copa Libertadores final since 2018 last year.

The 19-year-old can play anywhere on the left and is an attack-minded full-back. Roberto De Zerbi will utilise his attributes to the fullest and the Argentine’s journey in the Premier League will certainly be one to watch.