Why Ian Maatsen is crucial to Chelsea’s pursuit of 19-year-old Argentinian ace

With Ian Maatsen still apparently stalling on a contract extension at Chelsea, he could become a crucial pawn in the Blues pursuit of 19-year-old Boca Juniors ace, Valentin Barco.

The Argentinian left-back is much sought-after with 90Min crediting both Man City and Brighton and Hove Albion with an interest in the player.

Where Maatsen becomes part of the equation is if Chelsea can push for a deal for Barco, they would then allow Maatsen to join Man City.

Clearly, if Pep Guardiola’s side, who are the current favourites to land Barco according to 90Min, manage to get that deal over the line then Maatsen either stays at Stamford Bridge or moves anywhere other than City.

One can understand the Dutchman’s reticence in signing a new deal with the Blues too.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old has only played 90 minutes on one occasion this season, and that was in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon.

In the Premier League, the most minutes he’s managed in one single game is 45, against Fulham, with the sum total of his other five English top-flight appearances coming to 39 minutes.

An £8m release clause for Barco, per 90Min, is well within the grasp of all three Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen which of them will be able to acquire his services and whether Maatsen’s involvement tips the balance.