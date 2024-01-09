Agreement reached: Tottenham ace nearing transfer exit after direct club-to-club talks

Tottenham star Eric Dier is reportedly edging closer to a permanent transfer to Bayern Munich, though an official bid has not yet been submitted.

According to the latest details from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, direct talks have now taken place between Spurs and Bayern, with some broad agreement over the deal.

See below for Plettenberg’s post on X, formerly Twitter, with the journalist explaining that Dier will likely move for a fee of around €4million, on a relatively short-term contract, but with the option to extend it to 2026, while he also clarified that Bayern are not currently trying to hijack Tottenham’s move to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa…

??News #Dier: FC Bayern have directly spoken with Tottenham bosses about a permanent deal and agreed upon the parameters. ?? But: An official offer for Dier has not been submitted yet! New Details: ?? Transfer fee: Probably less than €4m

?? Contract: 2025 + 1 Dier, still… pic.twitter.com/xoEqzt0nQi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 9, 2024

Dier has been a fine servant to Spurs, but it is probably now a good time for the 29-year-old to move on and try a new challenge, having largely fallen out of the first-team picture in recent times.

Dier no longer looks like he’s good enough to play 90 minutes week in, week out for Tottenham, and one imagines he’d only be a backup option for Bayern, and not there as a long-term key member of the squad.