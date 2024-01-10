Jamie Redknapp expressed delight at the impact of a Liverpool substitute in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Fulham, where the Reds came from behind to win 2-1 after a subdued first half.

Although Darwin Nunez may not have scored, he played a crucial role in the turnaround for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham. Former Reds captain Jamie Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports immediately after the game, commended Nunez for his significant impact.

In the absence of the creativity from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool will heavily rely on Darwin Nunez in the upcoming weeks. While not flawless, the Uruguayan has the ability to generate chances independently. Whether it’s through his movement creating space for others or by being direct with the ball, Nunez consistently contributes to the game.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for the Uruguayan forward in his post-match analysis: “He was a real difference Nunez. He came and gave them energy. That’s exactly what they needed. His movement was so good. He gave Fulham real problems second-half.”

He added: “He brings that chaos, which Jurgen Klopp loves, and the fans do too!”

The 24-year-old Darwin Nunez concluded the game by providing assists for both of Liverpool’s goals. The second assist, in particular, was outstanding, with a perfect pullback setting up an easy finish for Cody Gakpo. Nunez was also unfortunate not to score, as Bernd Leno made three saves from him, including a notable point-blank stop that rebounded off his legs.