Huge twist in Jadon Sancho deal represents a big problem for Man United

The Jadon Sancho situation at Man United is the gift that keeps on giving.

Not a day seems to go by without there being something else to report upon, and on this occasion a late twist is set to prove problematic for the Red Devils.

Sancho hasn’t played a competitive game since calling out Erik ten Hag on social media and then refusing to apologise for it.

The Dutchman, with the support of the club, took the hard line and banished him from training and mixing with the first team.

Given how poor United have been throughout the 2023/24 campaign, it’s arguable that Sancho might have been able to help re-energise the front line, but a blanket refusal to co-operate meant that was never likely to happen.

Help is at least at hand thanks to former club, Borussia Dortmund, who are believed to be very close to re-signing the winger on loan until the end of the season.

Any thoughts that the arrangement was going to be more permanent have hit the buffers, however, with the Mirror noting that the Bundesliga giants can’t afford his wages.

That means Sancho will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season and United therefore have to hope that another club will come in for the player.

If not, the circus will have come to town again…