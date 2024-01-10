Football Insider reports that Tottenham Hotspur is intensifying their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers sensation Adam Wharton. Following the acquisition of Ashley Phillips from Blackburn last summer, it seems Tottenham is looking to repeat the pattern by now showing interest in Wharton.

In late November, it was reported by 90min that Tottenham had dispatched scouts to Ewood Park on multiple occasions to observe midfielder Adam Wharton, who has been making waves in the Championship this season.

As per Football Insider’s latest update, Ange Postecoglou’s team are reportedly gearing up to intensify their interest in the England Under-20 international, Adam Wharton.

Football Insider suggests that Tottenham’s recruitment chiefs view 19-year-old Adam Wharton as a ‘potential star in the making’ destined for the top. Despite this belief, a transfer is unlikely to occur in the current window as Blackburn is expected to demand a significant fee for the midfielder.

Spurs are not the only Premier League club interested in Wharton, as Crystal Palace and Everton are also reportedly keen on securing the youngster’s services.

Since breaking into the Blackburn Rovers side last term Wharton has racked up three goals and four assists. These numbers might be small, but let’s not forget he is more suited to a defensive midfield role.