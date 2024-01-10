Tottenham will have to pay £15m to beat Premier League rivals to 19-year-old England star with 49 appearances for current club

Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Wharton is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League but the Championship side are not interested in a January deal.

The 19-year-old has been at Blackburn for the entirety of his short career and has impressively made 49 appearances for the Championship club, scoring three goals and assisting a further five from central midfield.

The youngster is a talent that is wanted by several Premier League clubs and with a contract at Ewood Park until 2028, Blackburn are not interested in selling Wharton this month and will hold out until at least the summer window.

According to Football Insider, a £10m-£15m bid could be enough to land the youngster in the summer and Tottenham are one club looking into signing the midfielder.

Ange Postecoglou is on the lookout for a new midfielder and Wharton fits the profile Tottenham are looking to recruit. Being only 19, the youngster will have time to grow at Spurs as they have begun building a young team that will try and compete in the future.

In addition to the North London side, Crystal Palace and Everton have also been impressed with Wharton and are also looking into making moves in 2024, states the report.

This could be an interesting saga to follow in the summer as the Blackburn star continues to make an impression in English football.