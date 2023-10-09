Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

Apparently, Newcastle scout Steve Nickson watched the player in action last week and the Magpies are hoping to sign him soon. The 19-year-old is highly rated in English football and clubs like Crystal Palace, Brighton and Everton are all keen on signing him as per the Sun.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with the official proposal to sign the midfielder in January. The opportunity to join a Premier League club could be an attractive option for the youngster and he could be tempted.

Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal and Wharton could look to take the next step in his career with a move to St. James’ Park. The 19-year-old is unlikely to be a regular starter for Newcastle this season but he could be a long-term asset for the club.

If he manages to continue his development and impress Eddie Howe in training, he could get first-team opportunities in the cup games. Newcastle are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they will need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. Wharton could be a useful rotational option for Howe during the second half of the campaign.

Apparently, Newcastle are prepared to provide him with first-team assurances, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the transfer across the line.