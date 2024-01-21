Tottenham set to battle Premier League rivals for Conor Gallagher ‘alternative’

Spurs are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton if they are unable to purchase Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The North London side hasn’t wasted any time this January window, as they have already added two major signings to their squad while letting several others leave.

With fourth place up for grabs this season, Ange Postecoglou will know that this is a fantastic opportunity to get his side back into the Champions League in only his first season at the club.

The club may still make some more moves in this window with a new midfielder potentially next in line.

Spurs have been heavily linked with Chelsea’s Gallagher who has been one of their London rivals best players so far this season, although a move may not be realistic in January.

According to journalist Dean Jones via TeamTalk, the club could look to the Championship for a cheaper alternative if a deal for Gallagher is not possible.

They are reportedly very keen on Blackburn’s Wharton who could cost just £10 million but Newcastle and Everton are also said to be interested in the 19-year-old.

Tottenham now turn their attention to next week’s titanic clash with Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.