Former Premier League star is reportedly facing jail time for match fixing

Former Everton midfielder Li Tie is facing jail time after being found guilty of multiple bribery offenses.

Chinese state prosecutors charged the 46-year-old of “serious violations of the law” last year. Chinese media has reported that he was being kept in a detention center.

A statement from the Supreme People’s Procuratorate read:

“Li Tie, the former head coach of the Chinese national men’s football team, was suspected of accepting bribes, offering bribes, offering bribes at the unit, accepting bribes of non-state employees, and offering bribes to non-state employees.

“The investigation was completed by the Chibi City Supervision Committee and Chibi Public Security Bureau of Hubei province. The investigation was completed and transferred.”

The accusations are a part of a larger government campaign against corruption in Chinese football.

The high level officials of Chinese Football Association were investigated over “severe violations of the law” last year. This included investigations against secretary general Liu Yi and deputy secretary general Chen Yongliang.

Son Jun-ho, a midfielder for Shandong Taishan, and CFA President Chen Xuyuan were investigated.

Li Tie first came to Everton from Liaoning FC in 2002 on a season-long loan, and the following year, he was signed as a permanent player.

After that, in 2006, he signed for Sheffield United and stayed at Bramall Lane for three years.