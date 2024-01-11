Injured Chelsea star expected to make long-awaited return this weekend

Ben Chilwell could make his long-awaited return from injury soon.

That’s according to journalist Matt Law, who believes the English full-back could be in line to feature against Fulham, in the Premier League, at Stamford Bridge this coming Saturday.

Chilwell, 27, picked up a hamstring injury in September last year, and although he was initially expected to be out for around four weeks, the former Leicester City defender has been sidelined ever since with the issue obviously more complex than originally feared.

However, good news finally appears to be heading fans’ way after Law, the Daily Telegraph’s top football correspondent, confirmed the Blues are expecting their number 21 ‘back very soon’.

“Ben Chilwell is due back very soon,” he said on the ‘London is Blue‘ podcast.

“He’s been back in full training. I think we’ll see him in the squad very soon, if not at the weekend.”

Should Chelsea play it safe and leave Chilwell out against Fulham on the weekend, the full-back can probably expect to feature in their next fixture, which is an important Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough who lead the tie 1-0 on aggregate.