Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce suggests that Manchester United’s pursuit of Michael Olise might not be straightforward.

Michael Olise is considered a top target for Manchester United, and the potential transfer won’t be smooth, according to Pearce. The context of the statement involves Jim Ratcliffe’s era at Manchester United, with Olise being a potential first signing under the new ownership.

Olise rejected interest from Chelsea during the summer and opted to sign a new deal with Crystal Palace. According to Mirror Football, the new deal includes a release clause of around £60 million, which is set to take effect at the end of the season. Olise, a France under-21 star, has garnered significant attention since returning from injury in the autumn.

Despite playing only nine games, Michael Olise is just one goal behind Crystal Palace’s top scorer, Odsonne Edouard, with five goals in the league. Olise’s contributions have been crucial in filling the void left by the summer departure of Wilfried Zaha, as Roy Hodgson’s side aims to maintain their healthy position in the league standings.

Even without a release clause, there was always likely to be summer interest in Michael Olise. According to Stuart Pearce, City appear to be the obvious destination for the former Reading star.

“Not Man United… Man City. I looked at the way he played against Chelsea especially, he got beaten on the night but he was by far the best player on the pitch in my opinion.

“The way he dealt with the ball, his understanding of when to keep the ball, all of those type of things. I could see him in a City shirt,” he said on talkSPORT.