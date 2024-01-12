Bayern Munich are running the risk of losing Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The reliable Christian Falk reports that talks to renew the Canadian international’s current terms ‘are not very far along’, with Los Blancos a potentially realistic destination.

“The talks with Alphonso Davies are not very far along at the moment. I’ve mentioned before that at the beginning of the prior summer window there was an agreement in place for €12m-a-year – but then the man behind it, Hasan Salihamidžić, was fired,” the Bundesliga reporter wrote in his latest Fact Files column for CaughtOffside.

“Now, there is an open window because of the new sporting director, Christoph Freund, and the player’s camp is using this to get more time.

“David Alaba and Davies are obviously good friends and the former is of course speaking of how great Real Madrid is. Don’t forget that Madrid can also pay a big salary! I think there’s a big chance for Real Madrid at the moment.

“Also, Davies is not doing so well at Bayern Munich, so they won’t pay any crazy money for him because they’re not confident in his performance levels at the moment.

“There may be a goodbye for Davies this summer but he’s not signed anything yet with either party, so we have to wait.”

The fullback’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

A matter of timing

It’s increasingly looking a mistake for Bayern to have called time on Salihamidžić’s stay at the club before securing favourable terms with Davies.

Over in Madrid, Ferland Mendies and Fran Garcia have rotated in the left fullback position, though one might imagine Munich’s highly-rated 23-year-old would be welcomed as a regular starter at the Bernabeu. Particularly given his versatility on the left-flank.

Thomas Tuchel’s may escape an unnecessary exit this summer, though with the footballer’s terms expiring in the relatively near future, they’re obliged to either sell him for a reduced figure this year or for nothing in the next.

A far from ideal situation for the German tactician ahead of the next transfer window.