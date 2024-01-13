Leeds United looking to raid West Ham for 23-year-old utility man

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the West Ham United defender Ben Johnson in January.

The championship outfit are looking to improve their defensive unit and push for promotion to the Premier League. They have identified the versatile West Ham defender as a target and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Johnson has struggled for regular game time at West Ham and the opportunity to play regularly in the championship could be an appealing option for him.

The 23-year-old is capable of operating as the right back as well as the left back. He is certainly good enough to play regularly in the championship and he would help Leeds improve defensively.

The defender has made just two appearances in the Premier League this season and it wouldn’t be surprising if West Ham decided to sanction his departure.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds decide to sign him on loan until the end of the season or on a permanent basis.