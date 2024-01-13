Leeds United looking to raid West Ham for 23-year-old utility man

Leeds United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the West Ham United defender Ben Johnson in January.

The championship outfit are looking to improve their defensive unit and push for promotion to the Premier League. They have identified the versatile West Ham defender as a target and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Johnson has struggled for regular game time at West Ham and the opportunity to play regularly in the championship could be an appealing option for him.

The 23-year-old is capable of operating as the right back as well as the left back. He is certainly good enough to play regularly in the championship and he would help Leeds improve defensively.

More Stories / Latest News
Declan Rice sends message to 23-year-old as he seals West Ham exit
Gerrard to raid Chelsea for out of favour 24-year-old without a single appearance in 2023/24
West Ham could sell trio to fund a move for 20-goal January target

The defender has made just two appearances in the Premier League this season and it wouldn’t be surprising if West Ham decided to sanction his departure.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds decide to sign him on loan until the end of the season or on a permanent basis.

More Stories Ben Johnson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.