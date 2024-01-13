Newcastle set to step up interest in £70m star as ‘stiff competition’ expected

Newcastle are reportedly set to ‘step up scouting’ this month for Ousmane Diomande as they look to beat Premier League rivals to the defender.

Eddie Howe will be desperate to bring in some January recruits as he looks to salvage his season after a poor few weeks.

After Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City, Newcastle are currently 10th in the table and could drop further if Wolves win their game in hand.

They have been consistently linked with a new striker this window as Dominic Solanke has been reportedly a top target but they could now look at bringing in a new defender.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle are set to ‘step up their scouting’ of Sporting Lisbon’s Diomande who has caught the attention of several top European sides.

The 20-year-old has impressed this season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, making 21 appearances so far this campaign.

The report claims that the Ivory Coast international is valued at £70 million with Newcastle ‘likely to open the bidding below that’.

A deal may have to wait until the summer, however, with FFP currently restricting the club’s business in the transfer market.

But they may not be the only buyer on the market with Arsenal and Chelsea also heavily linked with the player.