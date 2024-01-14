Exclusive: “In the next months we will see” – Fabrizio Romano’s update on Newcastle transfer situation

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Bruno Guimaraes’ situation at Newcastle United, playing down the prospect of a decision being made on his future in this January’s transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to some recent transfer rumours involving Guimaraes and a possible big move away in the summer, with a host of top clubs surely likely to be interested in the Brazil international if he is indeed made available.

However, Romano has said that nothing is going to be decided now as Bruno is still not on the market, so it could be some time before we have any idea whether or not Newcastle are actually likely to lose him.

“Despite rumours, nothing is clear now on Bruno Guimaraes. Bruno has not decided to leave, there’s nothing decided in terms of price, all reports on Spanish clubs are not confirmed just because time for decisions is not now. Bruno is expected to stay in January and then in the next months we will see what happens,” Romano said.

Magpies fans will hope that a lack of any news right now is good news for them, but at the same time it perhaps seems inevitable that they’re at some point going to find it a bit of a struggle to fight off interest in such a talented player.

Newcastle may still be an exciting project, but Financial Fair Play won’t make it easy for them to compete with Europe’s elite, and that might occasionally mean cashing in on top talents like Guimaraes, who will no doubt want to compete at the very highest level.