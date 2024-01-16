Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ronald Araujo, but transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down the stories as it looks more likely he’ll stay at Barcelona and be offered a new contract in the coming months.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside as part of his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that nothing is likely to happen now with Man Utd and a new centre-back, even if that is one of their priorities for 2024.

It seems we can probably expect the Red Devils to try for a top defender like Araujo in the summer, but although links with a quality player like the Uruguay international are to be expected, it seems Romano isn’t convinced there’s that much substance to this particular story.

Araujo will undoubtedly be viewed as a hugely important player to Barca, so it makes sense that they won’t make it easy for him to leave, and that they’re seemingly keen to do what they can to tie the 24-year-old down to a new deal soon.

“Araujo is expected to stay at Barcelona, and they will offer him a new contract in the next months,” Romano said.

“We will see how that conversation will go as a crucial step ahead of the summer. Apart from that, there are always links for Man United and centre-backs, it’s normal as they want to sign a CB in 2024.”